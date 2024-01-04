Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 580.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Featured Stories

