Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JPI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
