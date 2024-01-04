Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.44.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

