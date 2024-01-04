Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATEGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.44.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

