PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

NYSE PML opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

