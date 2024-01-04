BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $538.56 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $538.56 million and $616,034.21 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,366.49 or 1.00049678 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00019091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011622 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010776 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00195869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,219.00550663 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $622,402.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

