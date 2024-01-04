Head-To-Head Analysis: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) vs. Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, meaning that its share price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and Lee Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 1 2 0 2.00 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

91.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 5.01% 8.72% 3.51% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.25 billion 0.79 $114.70 million $2.18 16.40 Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

