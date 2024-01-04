Analyzing Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy 9.66% 3.59% 2.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.13 $505.23 million $0.23 19.04

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trillion Energy International and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

