Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $236.00 at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $219.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

FIVE stock opened at $204.69 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

