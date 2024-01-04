State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Stock Down 0.6 %

STT opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.