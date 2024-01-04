Barclays Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $229.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $229.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

LOW opened at $212.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.44. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

