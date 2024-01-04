Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rises By 8.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

