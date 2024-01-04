Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

