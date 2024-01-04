Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.