Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,349,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $7,355,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,901 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.