Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
