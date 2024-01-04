Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

GFI stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $2,046,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Gold Fields by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

