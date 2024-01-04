Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.65. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
