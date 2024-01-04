Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.65. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.