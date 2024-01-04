USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Price Performance
NYSE:USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
