USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE:USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

