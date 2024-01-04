SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.44. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

