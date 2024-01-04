SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.44. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
