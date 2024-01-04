StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

