StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
