LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

