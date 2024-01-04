Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $938.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

