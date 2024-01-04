InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. Insiders bought a total of 7,638 shares of company stock over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

