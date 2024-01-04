Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 352.98, a current ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

