Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 352.98, a current ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Further Reading
