Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet cut Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.