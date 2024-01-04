Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.