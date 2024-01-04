Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PIRS stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
