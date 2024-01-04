Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

