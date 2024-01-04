CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.77 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.