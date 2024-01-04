Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

