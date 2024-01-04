CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $122.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.55.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

