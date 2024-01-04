Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.87 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

