Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

