Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of BKSC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
