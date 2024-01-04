International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

