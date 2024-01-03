NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,606 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,322,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 21,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,643. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

