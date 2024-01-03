Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,321,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,474,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

