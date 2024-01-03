NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.08. 1,453,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.46 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

