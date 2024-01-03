Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. 9,527,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

