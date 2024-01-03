Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

