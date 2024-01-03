SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $188.53. 3,331,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,168. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

