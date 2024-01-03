GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 319 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.51. 3,507,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,458. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

