SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 13.1% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arnhold LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $109,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.44. 3,580,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,458. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

