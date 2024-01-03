Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.10. 1,514,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.