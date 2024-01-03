Raymond James & Associates Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $126,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

