Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $329.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.46 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

