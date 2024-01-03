SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $653.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $449.62 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.29 and a 200-day moving average of $570.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

