Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.37 and a 200-day moving average of $409.32. The company has a market cap of $345.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

