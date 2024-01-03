2,891 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.86. 23,496,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,008,203. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.22.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

