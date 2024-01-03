Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $189,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 97.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,168. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

