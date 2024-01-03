Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 1,769,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

