Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.77. 122,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

