Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.32. The stock has a market cap of $344.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

