IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,139,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,061. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

